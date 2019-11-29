Stores To Keep On Your Radar For Your Next Visit To Gurgaon's Baani Square

Baani Square, in sector-50, is an up-and-coming area in Gurgaon, with new restaurants and cafes coming up ever so often. But there are also some great stores in the area—here are four you should definitely check out!
The Baby Station
If you have a little one, this shop may be worth a visit for multiple little and big things for him/her. They’ve got prams, onesies, bottles, rattles and a pretty great variety of clothes (the shop owners import most of these) and the cutest collection of shoes for those first steps.
Price: INR 500 upwards.
Little Goa
The Little Goa store will cater to all your bong and hookah needs. They have artsy bongs, pipes, colorful hookah and also vapes (before the ban). The store stocks everything from rolling papers, grinders, Rasta accessories, and a lot more. You must check out their range of hookah flavors, like Jaipuri Supari, American Blue Mist and many more! Instead of heading to shady corners of the city, you should instead head to Little Goa and invest in good quality smoking accessories, if at all required.
Price: INR 500 upwards.
Fashion Addict
This #NewInTown store finally adds a much needed shopping touch to Baani. Fashion Addict is a tiny, yet fully stocked store. They deal in apparel for men, women, and kids. So, you can buy casual tops and tees, and comfy (and affordable) jeans from here.
Price: INR 300 upwards.
Brand 4 Me
Brand 4 Me is a new store in Baani Square. It has a lot of variety in tees, shirts, vests and lowers like jeans, pyjamas and comfy bottoms, available for men and women. You should definitely check it out as it is one of the few apparel stores (except Baby Station) in Baani Square, and a good one too.
Price: INR 400 upwards.
The Secret Garden
The Secret Garden is a cute flower boutique store in Baani. While they primarily stock stuff like tiny, beautiful pots, artificial and real flowers, they have a lot more too. The Secret Garden delivers everything from a sapling and an artificial shrub to foliage or a cluster of bamboo across Gurgaon.
Price: INR 200 upwards.
Novkafit
The Novkafit store in the market is for all the gym freaks! It's a vitamin and supplement store where you can get all that you need (mass gainer, vitamin supplements, whey protein isolate etc) for a more defined workout body. They have a lot of variety to choose from, which I think is a good idea (probably?).
Price: INR: 1,000 upwards.
Archies
Kicking it back, keeping it real old-school with this Archies store in Baani! It's a gala walking into the store and finding a cool range of keychains, mugs, stationery, decor and accessories. If you're from the greeting card generation, you'll lovvvvve the collection of the store.
Price: INR 100 upwards.
Electri City
The Electric City store is exactly what it sounds like. Yes, electrical appliances and accessories. What's awesome about the store is that they're not like the usual electrical supply stores, and instead, has good quality range of stuff. You can buy anything from ceiling fans, to hair straighteners and air purifiers. You name it.
Price: INR 300 upwards.
