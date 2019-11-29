Stores To Keep On Your Radar For Your Next Visit To Gurgaon's Baani Square

The Little Goa store will cater to all your bong and hookah needs. They have artsy bongs, pipes, colorful hookah and also vapes (before the ban). The store stocks everything from rolling papers, grinders, Rasta accessories, and a lot more. You must check out their range of hookah flavors, like Jaipuri Supari, American Blue Mist and many more! Instead of heading to shady corners of the city, you should instead head to Little Goa and invest in good quality smoking accessories, if at all required.

Price: INR 500 upwards.