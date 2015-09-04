Here are a few places we think are great for finding the perfect outfit for your baby’s day out. You’re bound to come across some cutesy bits and baubles {accessories, hats, tiaras, bags} too.
Rock a Buy Baby: Baby Stores in Delhi
Almirah
From cutesy frilly dresses to kurtas with quirky prints owl and elephant prints, Almirah has an eclectic collection of clothes and accessories for newborn babies as well as for kids up to the age of nine. They work mainly with cotton and have some great finds for the summer months.
For details or to shop online, visit their website here.
Tara Baby Shop
Kerala-based Tara Baby Shop has been clothing Kerala’s youngsters for three decades. Now their goodies are available online for all of us {yay}. The apparel is all hand-made {there’s lots of hand embroidery and light work} and stitched and worked upon by women across villages in Kerala. They have stuff for newborn babies and kids up to six years old.
Where: Shop online here.
For further details and updates, follow their Facebook page here.
Les Petits
This one’s for those who want to dress up their little ones in the best of designer wear. Choose brands such as Fendi, Baby Dior, Pinco Pallino and more. They also have accessories, shoes and a range of stuff toys.
For further details and updates, follow their Facebook page here.
Stylemylo
Stylemylo is your one-stop-shop for all things designer for kids. They’ve got clothes, home decor and jewellery. We particularly like their ethnic options for children which comprise smart Nehru jackets {bearing cute prints such as cars}, lehngas, salwar suits and kurta pyjamas. Apart from these, the website also has a section catering to nutrition, which has products such as khichri mixes and rice powder.
Where: Shop online here.
Find them on Facebook here.
Baby Jalebi
For all things kitsch, Baby Jalebi. They have some super-unique clothes like pre-stitched saris for kids, bunny print lehengas, kurta pyjamas and even cute little waistcoats. These are available for wee babes and toddlers up to four years of age.
Where: Shop online here.
For further details and updates, follow their Facebook page here.
Mothercare
Perhaps the go-to place for all mums in the city, Mothercare has a vast range of baby clothes {onesies, pants, shirts, dresses, jackets} in all sizes, shoes, briefs, accessories and even other necessities such as sippers, teething toys, prams and nursing bras.
Where: For a complete list of stores, click here.
Baby Moshai
Formal dresses, shorts, skirts, pants, shirts, swimwear, accessories, bibs, towels; Baby Moshai has it all. They even have cute little kurta pyjama sets for little boys. If you’re looking to conduct a photo session for your baby, the site has some great props {turtle costume, mermaid costume etc}.
For further details and regular updates, follow their Facebook page here.
Petals
This is the best place for a last-minute baby present; they have clothes for babies, toddlers and even kids who are a little bit older and at great prices. We’re especially loving their collection of tiaras for little princesses.
For further details, visit their website here.
Baby Oye
This started off as Mom and Me and has now been revamped as Baby Oye. Not only do they have apparel of all kinds for babies and toddlers, but also address enquiries from parents about pregnancy and parenting issues, and respond with expert advice.
Where: Shop online here.
Popsicle Store
Popsicle makes sweet little somethings for children’s bedtime, made from soft, well-spun cotton. The designs are cute and quirky, featuring animal prints such as fish, elephants and of course, popsicles. There’s something for all kids between 0-12.
Where: Shop online here.
For more details and regular updates, follow their Facebook page here.
Sarojini Nagar Market
For a thrifty wardrobe solution, we find Sarojini Nagar has some great picks, especially when it comes to night wear and dresses for little girls. The lane where the export surplus stuff is sold is your best best, followed closely by the one with Kwic Bitte. But when it comes to Sarojini, the market really is your oyster. We suggest you explore away.
Beebay Online
They keep clothes for infants, boys and girls {up to the age of 12}. From casual every day wear to the more sparkly party attire, Beebay has a range of options at super reasonable prices. They also have some adorable caps and hats to save your little one from sunburn.
Where: Shop online here.
For further details and updates, follow their Facebook page here.
Milk Teeth
This Bangalore-based children’s label prides itself on its attention to detail, and is perfect for kids {and parents} who have a global sense of style, but prefer to buy clothes that are made in India. Milk Teeth sells some of the cutest dresses, sweaters, accessories and more for boys and girls aged between two and five.
Where: Shop online here.
For further details and regular updates, follow their Facebook page here.
