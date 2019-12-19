Cocopots- Customized Cakes, Gluten-Free Desserts & Much More!

Bakeries

Cocopots

Kamla Nagar, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

50-D, Ground Floor, Satyawati Marg, Kamla Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Forgot to order your customise cake? Don't worry Cocopots will handle it. You can have your customised cake in just 45 minutes and the best thing is you can see what they are baking in front of you 👍 . Most bakeries are well known for their Cakes, Desserts but Cocopots makes some out of the world cakes/ desserts as well as scrumptious savoury food items ❤️ Gluten-free desserts are on the way 😍 Being available on Swiggy and Zomato is the Cherry on the Cake 🍰 . Special Discount for students. Cakes and pastries are at 50% discount after 8.30 pm every day 👌

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

