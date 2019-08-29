Get Mirrors For INR 200, Ceramics For INR 100 & More At This G-Town Market

Banjaara Furniture Market

Sector 56, Gurgaon

Sector 56, Gurgaon

  • Nearest Metro Station: Sector 54 Chowk

Ceramic pots, frames, restored wooden furniture and kitchenware – you'll find all of this and more at the Banjara Market in Gurgaon's Sector 56. It's between the road connecting AIT Chowk to Tau Devi Lal Park in Gurgaon, opposite Rail Vihar Apartments, and is lined with small, make-shift furniture shops that are a dream come true for bargain-hunters.

Most of the wooden furniture sold here is reclaimed and restored – the ‘banjaara’ shop owners are happy to polish, repair or spruce them up before you pay.

Full dining sets, bar counters or engraved boxes – if you’re looking to furnish on a budget, we’d definitely recommend braving the heat and striking a bargain for these decor products at Banjara Market in Gurgaon. Not to brag, but we were able to bring down the price of a massive bookshelf from INR 1,250 to INR 800 so the sky is the limit.

The other big focus at this market is ceramic. Bowls, pop-coloured spoons, mugs, vases, and animal-shaped planters  – the ceramic craft at this market is decorated with quirky floral patterns. Also check out the minimalist white photo frames, or the silver ones that are exquistely carved; these are worthy of displaying your happiest memories.

There’s such a large selection that we guarantee you’ll be browsing for a long, long time and the prices are low enough that you’ll probably take home quite a few one-of-a-kind pieces. We absolutely loved the mirrors at Banjara Market too.

What Could Be Better

Since Banjara Market is a roadside market, you might face some parking issues.

Pro Tip

The closest metro station to the market is the Rapid Metro Station Sector 55-56. Also, it's actually just a five minute walk away from the station.

The market stays open on all days of the week, but we suggest you go there on a weekday, since it tends to get crowded over the weekend.

