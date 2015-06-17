Bars with a View: Rooftop Bars in the City

Editors Note: In light of recent circumstances, some of the bars listed that are located in Connaught Place may not be running operations at the moment, so we advise calling beforehand and checking. Find out more here.

Are we right or are we right when we say, every new place you visit {especially if it’s NYC}, you try and hit up a roof top bar? Why shouldn’t Delhi get in on that? We have the view, the lights, the high rises, and last but not the least, the roof top bars. Here you go.

Dramz

Okay so we’re stretching the headline, and making it best terrace bars. Although technically, this terrace counts as the roof for this joint. A wine cellar, an exhaustive whisky, single malt and scotch collection, and a breathtaking view of the Qutub Minar, kick back on one of their couches, facing the minar.

Dramz

4.1

1580/1, Near Qutub Minar, KD Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Kylin Sky Bar

A tad bit expensive, the first floor of Kylin Premier, Kylin Sky Bar is known for its ambience and its music. Candles, white lilies, plush sofas and great wait staff make up for the high prices of this roof top bar. The place provides authentic oriental food with sushi and teppenyaki being the highlights. Beers are INR 250 a pop if you’re looking to just chill.

Kylin SkyBar

3.7

Ambience Mall, 3rd Floor, T-302, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

Warehouse

We happen to be fans of the cocktail pitchers, along with the rooftop-ness of this place. The interesting blends of different cocktails, including the Wasabi Lemonade and the 365 days calendar also have us suitably impressed. The USP of the place is obviously its location, with CP in all its splendour available as the view.

Warehouse Cafe

4.1

D-19 & 20, 1st Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi

SSky Bar and Lounge

A multi-sectioned lounge feeding different needs, Ssky is a bar that sits on the top floor of the tallest building {250 feet above ground} in the area. You can experience the entire city from the rooftop, with a chilled glass of wine. {We recommend it for a small family dinner}.

Ssky Bar & Lounge

4.1

Antariksh Bhavan, 22, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi

