Bars with a View: Rooftop Bars in the City

Editors Note: In light of recent circumstances, some of the bars listed that are located in Connaught Place may not be running operations at the moment, so we advise calling beforehand and checking. Find out more here.

Are we right or are we right when we say, every new place you visit {especially if it’s NYC}, you try and hit up a roof top bar? Why shouldn’t Delhi get in on that? We have the view, the lights, the high rises, and last but not the least, the roof top bars. Here you go.