Beat The Summer Heat With This New Fun Destination At Atlantic Water Park

This new destination should be on your bucket list, this summer. This not so famous water park is surrounded by a water canal and sits on Yamuna waterfront along with the Kalindi Kunj barrage. Giving tough competition to already famous water parks like splash, fun and food Village, Adventure Island and others. Atlantic Water World is a perfect getaway for those who are looking a day filled with fun, thrill and excitement. What's Unique? The Park provides 13 world class rides, two of which are exclusive here like Aqua Funnel and Tornado. Also, they have a ride name gravity which will surely give you goosebumps 😊. Our advice: If you are going there, then be sure to take your nylon and rayon clothes. They do not allow you to wear cotton stuff. Also, they provide 50% off on students school card, so if you are a student then plan this outing soon. Don't take any food item with you as they will keep it outside at security check. Good For: Planning school picnic, family outings, birthday celebrations, romantic day out.