Bookmark Beeryani For Affordable Beer And Spicy Biryani

Situated in the middle of SDA Market, Beeryani is almost always packed with college students and slightly older middle-aged folks. We’re going to do some guesswork here and attribute it to the happiness-inducing prices. Starting at INR 100 for a mug of draught beer {Kingfisher}, they have some great deals, including a beer tower for INR 600.

If you’re feeling slightly richer, they stock Tuborg, Corona and Hoegaarden and offer a selection of cocktails.