Bookmark Beeryani For Affordable Beer And Spicy Biryani
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Slowly Draughtin’
Situated in the middle of SDA Market, Beeryani is almost always packed with college students and slightly older middle-aged folks. We’re going to do some guesswork here and attribute it to the happiness-inducing prices. Starting at INR 100 for a mug of draught beer {Kingfisher}, they have some great deals, including a beer tower for INR 600.
If you’re feeling slightly richer, they stock Tuborg, Corona and Hoegaarden and offer a selection of cocktails.
Beer Pairings
Although we’re quite happy with the usual bowl of peanuts with our brews, Beeryani has our greedy piggy votes for laying equal emphasis {if not more} on the grub. They have a vast menu comprising chatpata starters like the Fattedar Tandoori Murg, Sarson Machli and Soy Seekh.
For a full meal, look no further than the biryani. Served in small kadais, these are available in variants including seafood {Samudri Biryani} chicken, paneer and mutton. Their raita is on the slightly sweeter side and is ideal for toning down the spice.
Fun And Games
If you’re going out in a group, it might be a good idea to check if they’re running some fun promotions. The last time we visited, they were offering a free tower if you and your buddies finished your first tower within 15 minutes. Happy chugging!
Timings: 12pm – 1am
Price: INR 800 for two {approx.}
