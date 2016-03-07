{B}oozing with Sweetness: #LBBPicks Alcoholic Desserts in the City

This one’s solely responsible for all our dark fantasies. Dark chocolate in combination with Kahlua, we’re fans of this dessert for its rich texture and generous amount of alcohol. While you’re at Whipped, you could also try the Bailey’s Alamode Cake or their Bailey’s home-made ice cream.

Where: E-556, GK2; 3, Defence Colony Main Market

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place; Jangpura

Contact: +91 9560012777 {GK2}, +91 9560033396 {Defence Colony}

Price: INR 500 for two {approx.}

Timings: 10am – 12am

For out more and order online here. Follow them on Facebook here.