{B}oozing with Sweetness: #LBBPicks Alcoholic Desserts in the City

img-gallery-featured

We sometimes like to chug our drinks and sometimes, we like to eat them, mixed with chocolate, cake and everything sweet. If you’re looking for the latter, here’s what you should be digging your spoons and faces into.

Coco Kahlua Mousse Cake at Whipped

This one’s solely responsible for all our dark fantasies. Dark chocolate in combination with Kahlua, we’re fans of this dessert for its rich texture and generous amount of alcohol. While you’re at Whipped, you could also try the Bailey’s Alamode Cake or their Bailey’s home-made ice cream.

Where: E-556, GK2; 3, Defence Colony Main Market

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place; Jangpura

Contact: +91 9560012777 {GK2}, +91 9560033396 {Defence Colony}

Price: INR 500 for two {approx.}

Timings: 10am – 12am

For out more and order online here. Follow them on Facebook here.

Bakeries

Whipped

4.3

E-556, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi

image-map-default

Whiskey Pralines at Sugarama

Sugarama has time and again wooed us with its Banana Caramel Swirl Bread and macarons. They also do a stellar customised box of chocolates of which the Whiskey Praline is one of our favourites, for obvious reasons. Their cherries dipped in chocolate and tequila make for great snacks.

Where: 87, Shahpur Jat

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas

Contact: +91 9899709989

Price: INR 500 for two {approx.}

Timings: 10am – 8pm

Bakeries

Sugarama Patisserie

4.2

87, Shahpur Jat, Siri Fort, New Delhi

image-map-default

Bailey's Lollipop at Farzi Cafe

The Bailey’s lollipops at Farzi Cafe are little bites of happiness that can and should be devoured by the dozen. Bailey’s liqueur and chocolate rolled into one frozen lollipop, this is the sweet stuff of dreams.

Where: E Block, Connaught Place; 7-8, Ground Floor, Cyber Hub, Gurgaon

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk; Cuber City

Contact: 011 43551028, +91 9599889700 {CP}, +91 88006 90419 {Gurgaon}

Price: INR 600 for two {approx.}

Timings: 12pm – 1am

Lounges

Farzi Cafe

4.1

Cyber Hub, Ground Floor, 7-8, DLF Cyber City, Sector 24, Gurgaon

image-map-default

Old Monkey at Monkey Bar

The Old Monkey is one of the best things you could do to yourself after pigging out on some chicken wings and chorizo pao at Monkey Bar. Chocolate pound cake spiked with a generous amount of Old Monk Rum, topped with caramel bits and nuts served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Need we say more?

Where: Plot 11, Upper Ground Floor, LSC, Pocket C-6 & 7, Vasant Kunj; P-3/90, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place

Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur; Rajiv Chowk

Contact: 011 41095155 {VK}; 011 41500170 {CP}

Price: INR 600 for two {approx.}

Timings: 12pm – 12.30am

Bars

Monkey Bar

4.4

Plot 11, Upper Ground Floor, Pocket C-6 & 7, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi

image-map-default

Classic Tiramisu at Elma's Bakery

Known for their sinful red velvet cake, Elma’s also does a gorgeous tiramisu. With the perfect amount of coffee and cream, the peeps here have spiked it up with Kahlua instead of the usual rum. The result? We suggest you try it for yourself.

Where: Elma’s, 31, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village; 73 Meherchand Market

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas; JLN Stadium

Contact: 011 26521020 {HKV}, 011 49050881 {Meherchand}

Follow them on Facebook  here.

Cafes

Elma's Bakery, Bar & Kitchen

4.1

31, 2nd Floor, Hauz Khas Road, Hauz Khas, New Delhi

image-map-default

Bier Chocolate Cannelloni at 7 Degrees Brahaus

German brewery 7 Degrees Brauhaus does more than fresh delish brews and sausages to die for. They’re infusing their dessert with ice cream. We recommend the Bier Chocolate Cannelloni- brandy snaps shells stuffed with beer chocolate ice cream; this is a foodgasm right here. They also do an Amaretto Crème brûlée for those who don’t enjoy chocolate.

Where: 310 & 311, 3rd Floor, DLF South Point Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon

Nearest Metro Station: Huda City Centre

Contact: 0124 6672000

Price: INR 800  for two {approx.}

Timings: 11am – 12am

Breweries

7 Degrees Brauhaus

310 & 311, 3rd Floor, South Point Mall, DLF Golf Course Road, Sector 53, Gurgaon

image-map-default

#LBBTip

Coast Cafe also does a range of cocktail popsicles but they’re not always available. We suggest calling them up in advance to check.