We sometimes like to chug our drinks and sometimes, we like to eat them, mixed with chocolate, cake and everything sweet. If you’re looking for the latter, here’s what you should be digging your spoons and faces into.
{B}oozing with Sweetness: #LBBPicks Alcoholic Desserts in the City
Coco Kahlua Mousse Cake at Whipped
This one’s solely responsible for all our dark fantasies. Dark chocolate in combination with Kahlua, we’re fans of this dessert for its rich texture and generous amount of alcohol. While you’re at Whipped, you could also try the Bailey’s Alamode Cake or their Bailey’s home-made ice cream.
Where: E-556, GK2; 3, Defence Colony Main Market
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place; Jangpura
Contact: +91 9560012777 {GK2}, +91 9560033396 {Defence Colony}
Price: INR 500 for two {approx.}
Timings: 10am – 12am
For out more and order online here. Follow them on Facebook here.
Whiskey Pralines at Sugarama
Sugarama has time and again wooed us with its Banana Caramel Swirl Bread and macarons. They also do a stellar customised box of chocolates of which the Whiskey Praline is one of our favourites, for obvious reasons. Their cherries dipped in chocolate and tequila make for great snacks.
Where: 87, Shahpur Jat
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas
Contact: +91 9899709989
Price: INR 500 for two {approx.}
Timings: 10am – 8pm
Bailey's Lollipop at Farzi Cafe
The Bailey’s lollipops at Farzi Cafe are little bites of happiness that can and should be devoured by the dozen. Bailey’s liqueur and chocolate rolled into one frozen lollipop, this is the sweet stuff of dreams.
Where: E Block, Connaught Place; 7-8, Ground Floor, Cyber Hub, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk; Cuber City
Contact: 011 43551028, +91 9599889700 {CP}, +91 88006 90419 {Gurgaon}
Price: INR 600 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 1am
Old Monkey at Monkey Bar
The Old Monkey is one of the best things you could do to yourself after pigging out on some chicken wings and chorizo pao at Monkey Bar. Chocolate pound cake spiked with a generous amount of Old Monk Rum, topped with caramel bits and nuts served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Need we say more?
Where: Plot 11, Upper Ground Floor, LSC, Pocket C-6 & 7, Vasant Kunj; P-3/90, Connaught Circus, Connaught Place
Nearest Metro Station: Chattarpur; Rajiv Chowk
Contact: 011 41095155 {VK}; 011 41500170 {CP}
Price: INR 600 for two {approx.}
Timings: 12pm – 12.30am
Classic Tiramisu at Elma's Bakery
Known for their sinful red velvet cake, Elma’s also does a gorgeous tiramisu. With the perfect amount of coffee and cream, the peeps here have spiked it up with Kahlua instead of the usual rum. The result? We suggest you try it for yourself.
Where: Elma’s, 31, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village; 73 Meherchand Market
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas; JLN Stadium
Contact: 011 26521020 {HKV}, 011 49050881 {Meherchand}
Bier Chocolate Cannelloni at 7 Degrees Brahaus
German brewery 7 Degrees Brauhaus does more than fresh delish brews and sausages to die for. They’re infusing their dessert with ice cream. We recommend the Bier Chocolate Cannelloni- brandy snaps shells stuffed with beer chocolate ice cream; this is a foodgasm right here. They also do an Amaretto Crème brûlée for those who don’t enjoy chocolate.
Where: 310 & 311, 3rd Floor, DLF South Point Mall, Golf Course Road, Gurgaon
Nearest Metro Station: Huda City Centre
Contact: 0124 6672000
Price: INR 800 for two {approx.}
Timings: 11am – 12am
#LBBTip
Coast Cafe also does a range of cocktail popsicles but they’re not always available. We suggest calling them up in advance to check.
