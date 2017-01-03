These breakfast spots in Gurgaon are bae. Hit them up when you’re looking for full, solid breakfasts and the promise of great coffee and juice to go with.
Here's Where To Head For Some Kickass Breakfast In Gurgaon
Flip Bistro
Another early bird that lets you eat pizza first thing in the morning. Go for the Four Seasons which is their version of Meat Lovers, and is loaded with pepperoni, salami, sausage and grilled chicken.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Madison & Pike
Start your breakfast binge at 10am and head to this cutesy little café. Indulge in Stuffed Strawberry and Nutella French Toast, because Nutella.
- Price for two: ₹ 1100
Sakley’s
If the night panned out just as you planned then a late breakfast at The Mountain Café will keep you cosy and happy. Tuck into Scrambled Egg, Bacon Sausage Omelette and wash it down with a Mars or Snickers milkshake, because, candy.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Chaayos
Chaayos is keeping it real with a new café that’s open for 24 hours! So shake off all the liquor from the night before with a cup of piping hot tea and a side of bun bhujiya or better still a spicy vada pav.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
