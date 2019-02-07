These Coffee Shops In Noida Will Persuade You To Stay On This Side Of The DND

Old-timers will remember a time when hanging out in Noida was something that had to be defended with a solid back story. It either involved a fellow Noida dweller, or not enough pocket money to make the trip to the capital. Of course, half of this is also because we didn’t have great options this side of town, right?

But that’s history now.

Welcome these lat(t)ecomers who’ve filled the lives of Noida peeps with joy and java. These cafes have made it possible for us hold our head high and wipe off that cappuccino moustache without being judged for our choices. Group hug, everyone!