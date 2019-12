Halfway through the year, we found out that 2016 is the international year of pulses, and we took just a moment to appreciate the quintessential Indian household staple, the dal. While we’re happy dipping chunks of chapati into bowlfuls of yellow dal, we also like taking it up a notch every now and then.

We scoured the city for the yummiest dals and dal dishes in and around the city, and here are our finds.