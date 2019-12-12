10 Desserts That Taste Best During The Delhi Winter

Halwa is the reason we embrace winter so well. Warm, sweet, rich it’s everything we want to eat in a bowl. No Punjabi dinner in winter ends without gajar halwa, so who are we to say no? While every family has its own recipe (passed down from grandmothers), we know a few places who do it really well, like the good old Giani’s Di Hatti in Chandni Chowk, which tops it with a truckload of nuts.

More Options: Kaleva Sweets in Bangla Sahib Marg and Chaina Ram in Chandni Chowk.