Chicken Waffles Or A Cheesy Lasagna: These Cafes In GK 2 Have Mastered Almost Everything

One of the finest Italian restaurants in town, Artusi does hand-made gourmet pastas, pâtés and entrees packed with quality cheeses.

If you really want to do this place justice, opt for their five-course tasting menu. We haven’t come across a single person who isn’t impressed with the food here and we hope you’re no exception. Don’t forget to try their Creme Caramel. Buon appetito!