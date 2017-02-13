The markets are flooded with a variety of green tea, stocked high in their dedicated aisles, which can sometimes make it an overwhelming decision. Here are some of our favourites.
Pick One Of These Green Teas For A Healthy Start To The Day
Organic India
The calming and comforting properties of Tulsi green tea by Organic India make it our constant and a great travel companion.
Where: Across grocery stores
Tea Trunk
Who says green tea isn’t fun? Try the Long Island green tea by Tea Trunk, for a holiday in a teacup.
Shop online here.
San-Cha Tea Boutique
You can spend hours in this tea boutique sipping on some tea while you make your selection. Try the green tea blends like Yoga tea to get all your herb and health benefits in one cup.
Food Stores
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Zoe
Food Stores
- Price for two: ₹ 700
No.3 Clive Road
Sweeten it with honey and a tea like Kashmiri Kahwa by No.3 Clive Road will make a great end to any meal.
Shop online here.
Food Stores
Comments (0)