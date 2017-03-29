Spring out of your sweaty sneakers, plimsolls and moccasins and, instead, line your shelves with kohlapuris. We’re loving these quirky pairs from indie, homegrown brands.
Give Closed Shoes The Boot & Slip Your Feet Into These Unusual Kohlapuris
Ten-Second Takeaway
Chappers
True to the original from Kolhapur, Pune, the kolhapuris from this indie label are traditional and super, super comfortable. What we absolutely love about Chappers though are the striking colours like this unusual blue pair or this vibrant green and gold one.
Krafted With Happiness
Mirrors, shells and pompoms – the kohlapuris from Krafted With Happiness are adorned with lots of quirky elements. While some are a bit blingy for our taste, this bright, happy neon-green pair is quirky without being over-the-top. Spunky, but for the adventurous kohlapuri-lover, the pairs on Krafted With Happiness would be great for a day-time mehndi function as well.
Engrave
The kohlapuris on Engrave are probably the quirkiest we’ve seen, like this retro white, printed pair with a bold, orange strap that was practically asking to be added to cart. We also fell in love with this pretty-as-a-picture pair that’s decorated with colourful parrot motifs.
- upwards: ₹ 100
Kurio
Kurio’s collection of under-stated, ikat kolhapuris is priced reasonably, so we’d pick up a couple! We love this delightful coral green pair as well as this tasseled, slightly hatke, red and blue pair that would look wonderful with a salwar-kameez or a pair of jeans.
