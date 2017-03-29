Give Closed Shoes The Boot & Slip Your Feet Into These Unusual Kohlapuris

Mirrors, shells and pompoms – the kohlapuris from Krafted With Happiness are adorned with lots of quirky elements. While some are a bit blingy for our taste, this bright, happy neon-green pair is quirky without being over-the-top. Spunky, but for the adventurous kohlapuri-lover, the pairs on Krafted With Happiness would be great for a day-time mehndi function as well.