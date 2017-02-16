Our Guide To The Booziest Ladies Nights In Gurgaon

There’s no way you can turn water into wine, but you sure can enjoy some vino at this one. And don’t be confused between your favourite Shiraz and the fruity Chardonnay, just choose both. Raise a toast and drink up!

What To Order: The Prosecco Sangria with Mint and Strawberry will give you the right balance of fruity and cool flavours coupled with the bubbly quality of the wine. The Peach Melba Sangria is the perfect drink for ladies who enjoy fruity concoctions, as it scores high on taste.