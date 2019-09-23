Drink & Dance The Night Away At These 10 Night Clubs In Delhi

One of Delhi’s more popular nightclubs, Keya has been cornering the South Delhi market for ages now. With outdoor seating and a classic indoor nightclub décor, this is a good spot to head to if you’re around Vasant Kunj. Their cocktails are good, with their signature items being quite popular. Though this isn't open till the wee hours, we had to put it on the list for its intense nightclub feels.

Timings: 12:30 PM - 1 AM on all days.