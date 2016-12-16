6 Picks In The City For Every Paneer Lover

Paneer! Just the word is enough to cheer you up, right? With the New Year just round the corner, it’s time to give you a rundown of all the great paneer-based dishes we’ve had all year.

Paneer Pakoras: Bengali Sweet Center

Kickstarting the list with our favourite, here’s paneer pakoras from Bengali Sweet Corner. These bite-sized bits of paneer with green chutney {and a cup of tea on the side} are enough to light up your evening.

Bengali Sweet Centre

G-19, Main Market, South Extension 1, New Delhi

Paneer Mania: Dunkin’ Donuts

Let us start by saying that these burgers are delish. The Chef’s Favourite Paneer Burger has a flavoured marinated paneer slice, crumb-fried and loaded with chipotle sauce in sourdough bun and topped with wheat bran.

Their second offering, Big Joy Paneer Delight, has a crunchy paneer patty with smokey and zesty sauce, and is covered under a soft sesame bun. Both these burgers are a must-try and should give vegetarians some serious #BurgerGoals. We suggest you get your gang along and have a big party here because these burgers start at INR 85 only {win}.

Dunkin Donuts

N-6, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Paneer Tikka: Continental Dhaba

The fat, chunky tikkas with tandoori onions and capsicum are enough to get our appetites going any time.

Continental Dhaba

HS-6 A, Kailash Colony Market, Kailash Colony, New Delhi

Chilli Paneer: Sanadige

You may know Sanadige in Chanakyapuri for its coastal cuisine, but they also serve a rad chilli paneer. All you vegetarians now have a reason to tag along with your pescatarian friends.

Sana-Di-Ge

22/48, Commercial Centre, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Paneer Paranthe: Sanjay Chur Chur Naan

This is our afternoon guilt-eating. With butter oozing out of every crevice, this paneer filled awesomeness is better tasted than talked about {gulp}.

Sanjay Chur Chur Naan

Moolchand Metro Station, Shop 6-7, Lajpat Nagar 4, New Delhi

Paneer Dhuandhaar: Kake Di Hatti

When you’re sitting in a dhaba-style eatery, expect some good dhaba-style food. Hungry already? Check out the Paneer Dhuandhaar; spicy, and brimming with butter, it’s a calorie-rich serving of some awesome curry in Chandni Chowk.

Well, thank us later and try these dishes out now.

This story is in partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts.

Kake Di Hatti

654-666, Church Mission Road, Fatehpuri, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

