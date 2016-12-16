6 Picks In The City For Every Paneer Lover

Let us start by saying that these burgers are delish. The Chef’s Favourite Paneer Burger has a flavoured marinated paneer slice, crumb-fried and loaded with chipotle sauce in sourdough bun and topped with wheat bran.

Their second offering, Big Joy Paneer Delight, has a crunchy paneer patty with smokey and zesty sauce, and is covered under a soft sesame bun. Both these burgers are a must-try and should give vegetarians some serious #BurgerGoals. We suggest you get your gang along and have a big party here because these burgers start at INR 85 only {win}.