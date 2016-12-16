Paneer! Just the word is enough to cheer you up, right? With the New Year just round the corner, it’s time to give you a rundown of all the great paneer-based dishes we’ve had all year.
6 Picks In The City For Every Paneer Lover
Paneer Pakoras: Bengali Sweet Center
Kickstarting the list with our favourite, here’s paneer pakoras from Bengali Sweet Corner. These bite-sized bits of paneer with green chutney {and a cup of tea on the side} are enough to light up your evening.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Paneer Mania: Dunkin’ Donuts
Let us start by saying that these burgers are delish. The Chef’s Favourite Paneer Burger has a flavoured marinated paneer slice, crumb-fried and loaded with chipotle sauce in sourdough bun and topped with wheat bran.
Their second offering, Big Joy Paneer Delight, has a crunchy paneer patty with smokey and zesty sauce, and is covered under a soft sesame bun. Both these burgers are a must-try and should give vegetarians some serious #BurgerGoals. We suggest you get your gang along and have a big party here because these burgers start at INR 85 only {win}.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Paneer Tikka: Continental Dhaba
The fat, chunky tikkas with tandoori onions and capsicum are enough to get our appetites going any time.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Chilli Paneer: Sanadige
You may know Sanadige in Chanakyapuri for its coastal cuisine, but they also serve a rad chilli paneer. All you vegetarians now have a reason to tag along with your pescatarian friends.
- Price for two: ₹ 2200
Paneer Paranthe: Sanjay Chur Chur Naan
This is our afternoon guilt-eating. With butter oozing out of every crevice, this paneer filled awesomeness is better tasted than talked about {gulp}.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Paneer Dhuandhaar: Kake Di Hatti
When you’re sitting in a dhaba-style eatery, expect some good dhaba-style food. Hungry already? Check out the Paneer Dhuandhaar; spicy, and brimming with butter, it’s a calorie-rich serving of some awesome curry in Chandni Chowk.
Well, thank us later and try these dishes out now.
This story is in partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Comments (0)