Stationery Lovers? Head Over To This Cute Little Store In Rohini!

img-gallery-featured
Gift Shops

Guru Kripa Gifts

Rohini, New Delhi
5.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

D-14, DDA Maket, Shiva Road, Sector 8D, Rohini, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Guru Kripa gift gallery is a cute little shop in the DDA market of Rohini sector 13. It has an amazing set of stationery and gift items. Whether it is a cute diary or gifts you can find it all there. There are pens, papers, notebooks, pencil boxes, stickers, keychains, etc. You can also find water bottles, perfumes, and gift items at the store. My favorite is their sequins diary and unicorn pen. ( It's on the first floor )

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Gift Shops

Guru Kripa Gifts

Rohini, New Delhi
5.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

D-14, DDA Maket, Shiva Road, Sector 8D, Rohini, New Delhi

image-map-default