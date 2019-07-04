Going Through Rough Times? These 10 Therapists & Organisations Can Help

Mental health and wellness is a very important aspect of a functional lifestyle and being happy every day. We may encounter problems that emerge from stress in general and they might seep in and develop into some unsolvable issues later in life.

That’s when we should seek help from professionals who can help us recognise these issues and help us get over them in due time. Here’s a list of five psychologists in the city you can head to for counseling (these guys are all tried-and-tested).

PS: The charges per session vary from case to case.