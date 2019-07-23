Eating Out? Here Are 14 Restaurants In Gurgaon That You Should Hit Up

Sigh, we love this restaurant. They never disappoint. Blame it on that age old ‘Family’ restaurant concept, or just good ol’ Indian hospitality, but the staff is very amiable, and patient with children. The only drawback – it is most definitely a sit down spot, so areas to run around are few and far between. The plus? It is in a hotel, so if push comes to shove, a walk outside by the pool is just a hop, skip and a jump away.