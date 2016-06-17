LBBPicks Delhi’s Best-Kept Soya Chaap Secrets

We know that this list is not complete without Wah Ji Wah’s chaap. They have a different menu for west Delhi and south Delhi, but both have the Haryali Chaap, Tawa Chaap Masala and the Soya Mutton Rogan Josh {yum!}.

The range of options will leave your mind boggled. BRB. Going to get us some Boti Kabab.

Price: INR 75 onwards