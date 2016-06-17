There are those who swear by Delhi’s famous soya chaap—meat lovers, we hear that these succulent chaap sticks {pun intended, of course} will make a veggie lover out of you.
#LBBPicks Delhi’s Best-Kept Soya Chaap Secrets
Azam’s Mughlai
Soy Chaap, Soy Chaap Roll, Soy Malai Chaap Roll… the list goes on. The whiff of tandoor and marinade makes us turn towards Azam’s Mughlai every single time. Try the Tikka Roll and the Soy Kathi too.
Price: INR 160 onwards
Wah Ji Wah
We know that this list is not complete without Wah Ji Wah’s chaap. They have a different menu for west Delhi and south Delhi, but both have the Haryali Chaap, Tawa Chaap Masala and the Soya Mutton Rogan Josh {yum!}.
The range of options will leave your mind boggled. BRB. Going to get us some Boti Kabab.
Price: INR 75 onwards
SGF – Spice Grill Flame
The Afghani Champ Roll from their chaap-heavy menu is creamy and super soft. We also love that they are served with roomali rotis and dipped in cream. They have a Chinese variant of the same, as well as a tawa one.
This is a takeaway joint so if you have a car, we’d recommend this for a date. A wonderful chaap-ter to add to your relationship, don’t you think?
Price: INR 70 onwards
Gupta Chat Corner
Their grill rolls are heaven-sent with smashing Chilli Garlic Chaap, Kabooli Chaap, Tandoori Chaap, Amritsari Chaap and Malai Chaap. One of the oldest chaat places in the area, it’s bit of a tapri and not a full-fledged place to sit and eat. The Afghani Chaap was a bit too heavy for our liking {and a bit sweet} but we definitely recommend the Chilli Garlic.
Price: INR 100 onwards
Shiv Tikki Wala
No matter which one you try, you’ll always have the best things to say about this place. East Delhiwallahs love this spot for their Malai or Masala Chaap. We hear that the Afghani Chaap is also absolutely sumptuous.
Price: INR 120 onwards
La Kababiyaa
The Kali Mirch Soya Chaap {also called the Afghani Chaap} is the one thing we go to La Kababiyaa for every time the craving hits {apart from the Kali Mirch Chicken Tikka, of course}.The Bharwa Chaap is a special stuffed soya variety that is next in line on our to-try list.
Price: INR 170 onwards
KC Caterers Rahul Chaat
This menu has a stunning array of chaap rolls: Malai, Afghani Stuff, Pudina, Masala Stuff, Chatpata and more. You can also order a half plate in case you aren’t too hungry. We’re also regulars here for the golgappas and aloo tikki.
Price: INR 60 onwards
Chawla's
Our vegetarian crew members love the Crum Chaap by Chawla’s. This is a KFC-esque eight piece bucket covered with crumbs with a side of mayonnaise and green chutney. In fact, we’re also pretty hooked on their Achari and Pudina Chaap.
Price: INR 200 onwards
Kamal’s
Special Veg Soya Sticks are famous at Kamal’s, as is their Karahi Chaap, Bharwa Chaap and Spl. Lassi. The looks like a slightly shady roadside joint but it works like a legit restaurant service.
We suggest you try their soft, plump tandoori rotis along with the chaaps.
Price: INR 175 onwards
Soya Chaap Point
As the name suggests, Soya Chaap Point is your destination for chaap of every kind. Choose from Achari, Hariyali, Afghani and of course, Tandoori. They also have chaap roll and a pretty great paneer tikka.
Price: Starting at INR 100
