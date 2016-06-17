#LBBPicks Delhi’s Best-Kept Soya Chaap Secrets

There are those who swear by Delhi’s famous soya chaap—meat lovers, we hear that these succulent chaap sticks {pun intended, of course} will make a veggie lover out of you.

Azam’s Mughlai

Soy Chaap, Soy Chaap Roll, Soy Malai Chaap Roll… the list goes on. The whiff of tandoor and marinade makes us turn towards Azam’s Mughlai every single time. Try the Tikka Roll and the Soy Kathi too.

Price: INR 160 onwards

Delivery Services

Azam's Mughlai

4.1

1-B, Khan Market, New Delhi

image-map-default

Wah Ji Wah

We know that this list is not complete without Wah Ji Wah’s chaap. They have a different menu for west Delhi and south Delhi, but both have the Haryali Chaap, Tawa Chaap Masala and the Soya Mutton Rogan Josh {yum!}.

The range of options will leave your mind boggled. BRB. Going to get us some Boti Kabab.

Price: INR 75 onwards

Street Food

Wah Ji Wah

3.6

K-3 & K-4, Near Gyan Bharti School, Saket, New Delhi

image-map-default

SGF – Spice Grill Flame

The Afghani Champ Roll from their chaap-heavy menu is creamy and super soft. We also love that they are served with roomali rotis and dipped in cream. They have a Chinese variant of the same, as well as a tawa one.

This is a takeaway joint so if you have a car, we’d recommend this for a date. A wonderful chaap-ter to add to your relationship, don’t you think?

Price: INR 70 onwards

Delivery Services

Spice Grill Flame

4.6

Shop 1, 9 Community centre, J block, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

image-map-default

Gupta Chat Corner

Their grill rolls are heaven-sent with smashing Chilli Garlic Chaap, Kabooli Chaap, Tandoori Chaap, Amritsari Chaap and Malai Chaap. One of the oldest chaat places in the area, it’s bit of a tapri and not a full-fledged place to sit and eat. The Afghani Chaap was a bit too heavy for our liking {and a bit sweet} but we definitely recommend the Chilli Garlic.

Price: INR 100 onwards

Fast Food Restaurants

Gupta Chat Corner

4.1

1/51, West Avenue Rood, West Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default

Shiv Tikki Wala

No matter which one you try, you’ll always have the best things to say about this place. East Delhiwallahs love this spot for their Malai or Masala Chaap. We hear that the Afghani Chaap is also absolutely sumptuous.

Price: INR 120 onwards

Fast Food Restaurants

Shiv Tikki Wala

4.3

Pramesh Tower, Ground Floor, Community Centre, Karkardooma, New Delhi

image-map-default

La Kababiyaa

The Kali Mirch Soya Chaap {also called the Afghani Chaap} is the one thing we go to La Kababiyaa for every time the craving hits {apart from the Kali Mirch Chicken Tikka, of course}.The Bharwa Chaap is a special stuffed soya variety that is next in line on our to-try list.

Price: INR 170 onwards

Casual Dining

La Kababiyaa

4.1

C-390, Ramphal Chowk, Palam Extension, Sector 7, Dwarka, New Delhi

image-map-default

KC Caterers Rahul Chaat

This menu has a stunning array of chaap rolls: Malai, Afghani Stuff, Pudina, Masala Stuff, Chatpata and more. You can also order a half plate in case you aren’t too hungry. We’re also regulars here for the golgappas and aloo tikki.

Price: INR 60 onwards

Fast Food Restaurants

K.C. Caterers Rahul Chaat

3.8

3831, Arya Samaj Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

image-map-default

Chawla's

Our vegetarian crew members love the Crum Chaap by Chawla’s. This is a KFC-esque eight piece bucket covered with crumbs with a side of mayonnaise and green chutney. In fact, we’re also pretty hooked on their Achari and Pudina Chaap.

Price: INR 200 onwards

Fast Food Restaurants

Chawla's Unique Chicken Corner

4.1

14, Community Centre, New Friends Colony, New Delhi

image-map-default

Kamal’s

Special Veg Soya Sticks are famous at Kamal’s, as is their Karahi Chaap, Bharwa Chaap and Spl. Lassi. The looks like a slightly shady roadside joint but it works like a legit restaurant service.

We suggest you try their soft, plump tandoori rotis along with the chaaps.

Price: INR 175 onwards

Fast Food Restaurants

Kamal's

4.0

K-1, Sundar Nagar Market, Sundar Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Soya Chaap Point

As the name suggests, Soya Chaap Point is your destination for chaap of every kind. Choose from Achari, Hariyali, Afghani and of course, Tandoori. They also have chaap roll and a pretty great paneer tikka.

Price: Starting at INR 100

Fast Food Restaurants

Soya Chaap Point

Main Huda Market, Sector 15, Faridabad

image-map-default