Try Out The Best Tandoori Chicken In Chandni Chowk

TANDOORI CHICKEN My cousin and I met after a long time and our meetings are generally about shopping and eating. She took me to a place which she has been visiting from her childhood days, Que ( imagine its been here for approx 20 yrs now ) and obviously how can I miss a chance for some delicious food. So she took me to Qureshi Kabab Corner which had only one sitting arrangement and everyone else was standing and ordering, don't know how we got that one lucky seat. We looked at the menu and thought of getting half tandoori chicken, the counter guy told us that it will be having only 2 pieces so we hungry people thought 2 is way too less, let's get full. But I must say the chicken was totally worth it, it was a perfect combination of spicy tangy tasty. Most of the people confuse themselves with spicy, Spicy has its own flavour! And that tandoori chicken was all in one!! Super delicious and worth the price only 400/- that too that humongous plate!