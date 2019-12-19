A Meal At This Popular DU Cafe Will Keep Both You & Your Wallet Happy!

We checked out the Big Yellow Door at GTB Nagar and Satyaniketan (we have heard it is opening soon in Punjabi Bagh!) to give you the scoop on what brings all the kids to the yard.

Catering to students of DU north and south campuses (there are two outlets!), Big Yellow Door stocks up on the good stuff (read juicy burgers, milkshakes and their winning fries). Always packed, and never compromising on quality, BYD offers a range of food and drinks, and wait for it, divine desserts. BYD is also light on the pocket and instantly puts us at ease with its cheerful décor and hospitable staff.

Speaking of the food – the BYD Cheese Bomb Chicken Burger is sinful in its proportions as well as taste. If you’re looking for some sugar, then the Oreo Shake and the Rocky Road should be your poison. While you can have your pick of Italian and fast food, we particularly recommend the Mexican Nachos when all you’re looking for is finger food.

And it isn’t very hard to spot. After all, it has a big, yellow door.