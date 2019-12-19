A Meal At This Popular DU Cafe Will Keep Both You & Your Wallet Happy!

Cafes

Big Yellow Door

Delhi, Delhi
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

H-8/B, Opp. Hudson Lane's NDPL Office, Vijay Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

We checked out the Big Yellow Door at GTB Nagar and Satyaniketan (we have heard it is opening soon in Punjabi Bagh!) to give you the scoop on what brings all the kids to the yard.

Catering to students of DU north and south campuses (there are two outlets!), Big Yellow Door stocks up on the good stuff (read juicy burgers, milkshakes and their winning fries). Always packed, and never compromising on quality, BYD offers a range of food and drinks, and wait for it, divine desserts. BYD is also light on the pocket and instantly puts us at ease with its cheerful décor and hospitable staff. 

Speaking of the food – the BYD Cheese Bomb Chicken Burger is sinful in its proportions as well as taste. If you’re looking for some sugar, then the Oreo Shake and the Rocky Road should be your poison. While you can have your pick of Italian and fast food, we particularly recommend the Mexican Nachos when all you’re looking for is finger food.

And it isn’t very hard to spot. After all, it has a big, yellow door.

What Could Be Better

The place can get jam packed, especially in the evening after classes get over. Also, be prepared to wait for at least 15 mins before you can grab a table at any of the BYD outlets. 

Pro-Tip

They also have money saving combo meal deals that you should avail if you want to save some more bucks in meals for one and meals for two.

Other Outlets

Big Yellow Door

Satya Niketan, New Delhi
4.3

H-8, Opp. Venkateswara College, Satya Niketan, New Delhi

Big Yellow Door

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.3

2521, 2nd Floor, Kingsway Camp, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

