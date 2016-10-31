Matka Peer: One Of Delhi's Oldest Biryani, Kebab And Korma Hubs

The chefs at Babu Shahi Bawarchi make biryani by the kilo on a daily basis: Yellow and white fragrant rice with succulent morsels of chicken and mutton, spiced with their special mix of masalas. They can sell it by the plate, but are great for bulk orders if you’re planning to have people over. Just make sure you give them advance notice {around 24 hours} as they sell out quite fast.

We’d suggest taking your own degchi for convenience {their packing skills aren’t stellar}. They’re more than happy to fill these up with aromatic goodness.