Babu Shahi Bawarchi, in Matka Peer, has its roots set in the Mughal era, and the chef’s ancestors are said to have served Shah Jahan. Nevertheless, this hole-in-the-wall of a restaurant still serves some of the most delectable biryani and kebabs in the city.
Matka Peer: One Of Delhi's Oldest Biryani, Kebab And Korma Hubs
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Nearest Metro Station: PRAGATI MAIDAN
Rice And Spice
The chefs at Babu Shahi Bawarchi make biryani by the kilo on a daily basis: Yellow and white fragrant rice with succulent morsels of chicken and mutton, spiced with their special mix of masalas. They can sell it by the plate, but are great for bulk orders if you’re planning to have people over. Just make sure you give them advance notice {around 24 hours} as they sell out quite fast.
We’d suggest taking your own degchi for convenience {their packing skills aren’t stellar}. They’re more than happy to fill these up with aromatic goodness.
Kebab Shebab
Apart from the vital raita and green chutney as accompaniments, Babu Shahi also serves an array of kebabs amd gravies including a melt-in-the-mouth galouti and a delish chicken korma.
We’d strongly recommend feasting on the kebabs at the restaurant itself or in your car, as they tend to get dry after a while.
So, We're Saying...
So bookmark Babu Shahi Bawarchi for the next time you want to indulge in some flavoursome biryani, or are looking for a ton of food for a get together at home.
