Yes, yes we know it's summer, but let's admit it- black never goes out of trend. And no matter how many Pantone's of the year we add to our wardrobe, black continues to be super versatile, goes with everything, makes us look fab... and apparently hides those pounds we forgot to lose in the winter.
Scroll down for 10 awesome styles that are on our radar this summer.
Black Is The New Black: 10 Awesome Styles Under ₹1500
Drawstring Bucket Bag
Like your black bag with a bit of colour? This vegan leather bag by Saddlemage is perfect. While the drawstring hem makes it super spacious, the pink interior adds a pop of colour. This best-selling bag on LBB also has adjustable straps.
Side Slit Maxi Dress
This super casual wardrobe staple by Rigo is hella comfy! We love the V neck and the side slit detail- maxis can be a pain to walk around in otherwise. Rigo uses super light and durable fabrics as well; dress this number up with a pair of block heels and throw on a denim shirt and gold accessories and you're good to go out the door.
Black Strap Crop Top
Wear this edgy, cool crop top by Urban Suburban to your next night out. Pair it with a striped trousers or a draped jersey skirt. PS. It's made of pure cotton.
Textured Metallic Box Clutch
V-Neck Scrunch Jumpsuit
If you are looking for something flattering, stylish yet comfy, check out this stellar jumpsuit by Idalia. The scrunch waist will also accentuate your waist and add extra definition. Pair it with the right heels and your Friday 9 to 9 look is ready!
Quilted Flap Cross-Body
This elegant cross-body by Tangerine Handcraft is ideal for formal occasions- your next office party, a night out with your friends, or for a sit down dinner with bae. Stack in your mini knick-knacks, cards and cash. The best part? It goes with EVERYTHING!
Bell Sleeve Flare Dress
We are totally digging this dress by Rigo. It's super light and comfy, feminine and makes for a great brunch look. We are loving those super cutesy bell sleeves and floral detailing, AND all that at INR 799 only? It's steal on LBB!
Stitch Buckle Cross-Body
Carry this stylish and durable cross-body to coffee dates, work, movies or Sunday brunch. The metallic buckle gives a vintage vibe to this versatile number by Pochette. We love how it has enough room to carry all our needed essentials.
Pleated Short Dress
We have a major crush on this oh-so-stylish dress by Noirde. You can dress it up with bold statement jewellery or down with a subtle pair of hoops. Fun fact: this homegrown brand has an all-woman workforce!
Hnadcrafted Metallic Leather Kohlapuris
These metallic kohlapuris by Leathereyes are a LBB Shopper favourite. Formal enough to wear to work with tailored pants and a white top, these handcrafted shoes have a natural rubber sole- guaranteeing major comfort for those long days at work.
