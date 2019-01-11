What A Treat! Find Books For As Low As INR 20 At This Sunday Market

Easily one of the city’s most iconic cultural spots, there’s no bookworm in the city who hasn’t taken that Sunday stroll through the book-laden, dusty lanes of Daryaganj, unearthing rare gems they probably won't find anywhere else.

Starting at Delite Cinema, the rows of stalls have everything - dictionaries, NCERT books, second-hand books, manga, fiction, non-fiction, graphic novels and more that a book-lover or student (not mutually exclusive) could wish for.

Pick from books on art, technology, self-help, photography, travel, and the works; There’s something for anyone who walks down the chaotic and congested sidewalk. And if you don’t find anything to your liking, you can just buy some good ol’ paper, too (it’s 20 bucks a kg, and always comes in handy).