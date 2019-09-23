Every Book And Cranny: Book Stores We Hide Out At In Gurgaon

The Bahrisons book store is on the first floor in Galleria, and to our delight, it has a cafe too! So, pick out your favourite book (they have all possible genres in the store), order a warm cup of coffee, or munch on something delicious while you read your book. They also have an outdoor seating area, perfect for dates! Since the Khan Market branch was loaded with books (not like it's a problem), they opened the Galleria branch. And I hate to admit, Bahrisons Galleria is killin' it (unlike many sequels)!