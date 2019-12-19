Try Maggi Sandwiches With Shisha At The Box Office Cafe

The Maggi sandwiches are among their specialities, and consist of a filling of your choice between two layers of Maggi noodles. We went for Italian mushroom and were pleasantly surprised.

The tacos are crisp and full of cheese {although a bit greasy}. The mains menu ranges from the usual Indian and Chinese fare to fancier dishes like Ratatouille. The grilled chicken in barbecue sauce that we chose, served with a portion of rice and vegetables, was flavourful and didn’t disappoint.