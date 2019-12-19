A relatively newer joint among the Hudson Lane staples, Box Office Cafe is good for a laid-back hookah session besides getting some grub.
Try Maggi Sandwiches With Shisha At The Box Office Cafe
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
Shortcut
Must Eat
The Maggi sandwiches are among their specialities, and consist of a filling of your choice between two layers of Maggi noodles. We went for Italian mushroom and were pleasantly surprised.
The tacos are crisp and full of cheese {although a bit greasy}. The mains menu ranges from the usual Indian and Chinese fare to fancier dishes like Ratatouille. The grilled chicken in barbecue sauce that we chose, served with a portion of rice and vegetables, was flavourful and didn’t disappoint.
Must Drink
Go for one of their mocktails or iced teas with your meal – for larger groups, they offer pitchers of the beverages. Apart from the usual chocolate-based shakes and frappes, the place also serves smoothies.
What We Loved
Since the Box Office Cafe is located so close to North Campus, the prices are student-friendly. The university populace along with the pseudo-hookah bar ambience of the indoor area might also be attractive for people looking to, if simply put, chill.
They also plan to host film screenings and live shows in the future to make the place livelier.
What Didn’t Impress Us
The Bollywood theme is limited to the wall art and names on the menu, and does not stand out as the cafe’s USP. The lights are also a bit too dim and the music {which is only current Hindi/Punjabi remixes} annoyingly loud for a casual lunch date. Also, service is slow and orders take a long time to reach the table.
What Is The Best Time To Visit?
Hit this place on a weekday evening to unwind. However, if you are looking to avoid a crowd, an early visit would be better.
#LBBTip
If you don’t intend to spend too much time here, it might be wiser to decide on the food and drinks and place the orders together. Also, make use of their seating area on the terrace on days with better weather.
