We Found This Bread & More That’s Super Cheap & So Beautiful

Next time we have a tea party or a continental dinner at home, we’re picking loaves of Olive Rustica, American Rye and Mushroom Focaccia priced between INR 65 and INR 100. But if you’d rather take the party here, rest assured that you’ll have a good time {we did, fo sho}.

Napolean Pastry, a flaky puff pastry laden with custard and whipped cream is a star. This riot of textures melts in your mouth and makes you forget every kind of pastry you’ve ever had. The veg puff is fresh and buttery and everything you’d expect.

Everybody’s favourite red velvet jars, calzones, paos, croissants, quiches, cakes, truffles, macarons and cookies and more are also waiting to be taken home and devoured.

So stop being an M Block snob and give this tiny gem a chance.