Try The Burma Bridge & Flying Fox At Camp Roxx In Kangojodi Forest

Since Rishikesh has been done to death, we found instead an offbeat place, Camp Roxx, closer to home (it takes just about 5-6 hours to drive there). This eco-friendly campsite is great for family weekend getaways, but it's also pretty fantastic for corporate off-sites or get-togethers of any kind.



The setting is not luxurious, but always comfortable (electricity and hot water are available!). The reason we recommend Camp Roxx is because they have an extensive set-up of adventure activities (Burma Bridge, Flying Fox, treks and more), a natural spring water stream, bonfires, and fun games in-house to indulge in.

One thing that you've GOT to sign up for is their special long weekend itinerary, which includes BYOB parties, open-air movie screenings (popcorn is a given, duh).