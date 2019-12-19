Try The Burma Bridge & Flying Fox At Camp Roxx In Kangojodi Forest

Camping

Camp Roxx

Gunjara Put, Himachal Pradesh
4.3

Kangojodi Forest, Gunjara Put, Himachal Pradesh

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Since Rishikesh has been done to death, we found instead an offbeat place, Camp Roxx, closer to home (it takes just about 5-6 hours to drive there). This eco-friendly campsite is great for family weekend getaways, but it's also pretty fantastic for corporate off-sites or get-togethers of any kind.

The setting is not luxurious, but always comfortable (electricity and hot water are available!). The reason we recommend Camp Roxx is because they have an extensive set-up of adventure activities (Burma Bridge, Flying Fox, treks and more), a natural spring water stream, bonfires, and fun games in-house to indulge in.

One thing that you've GOT to sign up for is their special long weekend itinerary, which includes BYOB parties, open-air movie screenings (popcorn is a given, duh).

What Could Be Better

This place is extremely popular, and hence, is heavily booked. We'd suggest making your plans well in advance. 

Pro-Tip

Make sure you carry comfortable clothing as well as torches, parkas, swimsuits, toiletries and sunscreen.

The best time to visit is during the rains when the hills look greener. The folks at Camp Roxx suggest that March to mid-December is the perfect weather.

And well, Murthal is on the way (yum, parathas on the go!).

