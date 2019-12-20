Head To Wraps In Karol Bagh If You Love Butter Chicken

Fast Food Restaurants

Wrapss

Karol Bagh, New Delhi
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Near City Hospital, Pusa Road, Karol Bagh, New Delhi

Wraps is a takeaway and delivery joint behind Karol Bagh metro station which serves rolls, momo and Chinjabi snacks.

What's The Buzz About?

Eating here was a wonderful experience and the service was quick. It’s a takeaway place right in the middle of a student hub.

You can’t leave here without trying the Butter Chicken Wrap; it’s cooked to perfection and is amazing. The Tandoori Momo is also a popular choice.

So, We're Saying...

Stop by Wrapss when you’re in the area and want to indulge in some comfort food.

