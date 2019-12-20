Wraps is a takeaway and delivery joint behind Karol Bagh metro station which serves rolls, momo and Chinjabi snacks.
Head To Wraps In Karol Bagh If You Love Butter Chicken
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 350
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KAROL BAGH
What's The Buzz About?
Eating here was a wonderful experience and the service was quick. It’s a takeaway place right in the middle of a student hub.
You can’t leave here without trying the Butter Chicken Wrap; it’s cooked to perfection and is amazing. The Tandoori Momo is also a popular choice.
So, We're Saying...
Stop by Wrapss when you’re in the area and want to indulge in some comfort food.
