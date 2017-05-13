Buy Aam Papad By The Kilo And Other Confectionery Delights At This Old Delhi Shop!

We all know about Khari Baoli - Asia's Biggest Spice Market, but there are secret alleys branching from the main market road which contain various hidden gems of the city. One such place is Gali Patasha or better known as Patashe/Batashe Wali Gali - which in real life is a wonderland for anyone with a sweet tooth. From crates of Red Bull and Rani to toffees and chocolates which take us back to the good ol' 90s, everyone can find something or the other to please their sweet tooth {at a very cheap price!} One such shop in the Gali is called Inder Nrain & Sons - where you'll find a wide variety of confectionery items. Although never on display, you can ask the gentleman for Aam Papad, and he'll gladly take some out for you {he keeps it inside the shop in a dry place, talk about hiding treasures?}