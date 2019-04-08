We're the kind of people who prefer flat shoes over heels and if, like us, you're in the whole summer-shopping mode, our list of seven stunning footwear options will serve you very well.
Team Flats Forever? These 7 Footwear Options Will Make You Very Happy
Monochrome Ikat Kolhapuris
If you're done with plain ol' leather kolhapuris and are willing to mix it up, you'll love this monochrome ikat pair. These kolhapuris come with an ikat fabric lining and a cushioned base, so even comfort will be taken care of. Plus, ikat never really goes out of style. In case you want to add a bit of colour, they've got them in two variants - with orange and maroon straps.
Bow Nautical Slide
Blue and white nautical colours scream summer holidays, so why not incorporate the same vibe in all your outfits this season?! If you're particularly a fan of the bow design, this pair of slides will soon become your go-to footwear. This pair is super lightweight and will let your feet breath too.
Flower Embroidered Mules
There's no better season than summer to sport floral everything and this pair of embroidered black mules do a really good job of showcasing the flower power. You can style these with everything from long skirts and pants to jeans and kurtas.
Black Ikat Brogues With Tassels
These brogues are perfect for those who're not a fan of open-front footwear. Also, brogues can add a certain charm and class to any plain look. If you're anything like us, you probably like this pair even more because of its perfect combination of tan and ikat fabric. We'd probably style these with our formals to add a fun element to our overall look.
Blue Chevron Stripes Oxfords
These oxfords with blue and pink chevron stripes are super funky and perfect for every avant garde fashionista. These pair of shoes will not only protect your feet from dust and heat, but will also help you keep your style game on point.
Navy Flamingo Slides
These navy blue slides come with a pretty floral and flamingo print. These are fun, summer-y and are oh-so comfortable. We'd definitely pair these with all our flow dresses, kurtas and trousers too.
Hand-Painted Paper Planes Slip Ons
We love this cute pair of slip-ons that come with hand-painted paper planes and cloud motifs. Needless to say, these are super comfortable and perfect for those hectic, on-the-go days. Style them with ripped jeans and dresses for that cool, girl look.
