Team Flats Forever? These 7 Footwear Options Will Make You Very Happy

If you're done with plain ol' leather kolhapuris and are willing to mix it up, you'll love this monochrome ikat pair. These kolhapuris come with an ikat fabric lining and a cushioned base, so even comfort will be taken care of. Plus, ikat never really goes out of style. In case you want to add a bit of colour, they've got them in two variants - with orange and maroon straps.



