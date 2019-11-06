This Weekend, Treat Yourself To Delicious Italian Food & Yum Banoffee Pie!

An elite and a classy place for all the Italian lovers out there. Cafe Parmesan is an idyllic space to hang out and have delectable Italian food. It’s donned up beautifully with all the pictures and wallpapers showcasing the Italian theme. This place is opened for many years and we have seen it grow every year. They started off with a small place with no alcohol and now turning it into humongous space with a bar. It’s just we never had the correct pictures to write about it for the obvious reason the food was attacked the moment it got served. We have tried their Pasta to Pizzas to Ravioli and Risotto in all these years and just loved it. But on our recent visit, we tried the pepperoni and bacon pizza which was really nice. The bacon was crisped to perfection and it was so phenomenal. Next on the list was Aglio olio peperoncino spaghetti which is our all-time favourite. The reason which takes us back to this place, again and again, is their Banoffi pie which is just marvellous. Go ahead try this place you won’t be disappointed for sure. Try their shakes and cocktails too.