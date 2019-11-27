Echoes food and its decoration give a really nice vibe. Go and try out its tiramisu shake if you are a coffee lover. You will just love it. I love everything about this place. It isn't too harsh on your pocket money but gives you an immense amount of satisfaction. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? Drop by this cafe now!
This Cute Little Cafe In Satya Niketan Is Worth Revisiting!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Sir Vishweshwaraiah Moti Bagh
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
Also On Echoes Satyaniketan
