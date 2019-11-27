This Cute Little Cafe In Satya Niketan Is Worth Revisiting!

Casual Dining

Echoes Satyaniketan

Satya Niketan, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

17, 1st Floor, Opp. Sri Venkateshwara College, Benito Juarez Marg, Satyaniketan, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Echoes food and its decoration give a really nice vibe. Go and try out its tiramisu shake if you are a coffee lover. You will just love it. I love everything about this place. It isn't too harsh on your pocket money but gives you an immense amount of satisfaction. WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? Drop by this cafe now!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

