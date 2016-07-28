10 minutes away from the Saket malls lies a stretch of road which is day by day, becoming a buzzing hub of cafes and restaurants. Get off at Saket metro station and walk towards the Garden Of Five Senses. Here are some places where you can drop in for a quick sip and a bite.
Cafe Hopping In Saidulajab, En Route Garden Of Five Senses
Rose Cafe
One of the first places to have graced Saidulajab with its presence, Rose Cafe still has our hearts with its dainty Victorian decor. They wake-y us with a platter of eggs and bacey, and keep us fuelled with crunchy waffles paired with lemon curd. The low fat pizzas and bacon jalapeno tarts comprise our regular order, followed by a scoop of their uber dark Dark Chocolate Gelato.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters
If coffee makes your your world go round, a visit to Blue Tokai is a must. A roastery, they use only the finest quality of beans, and you can taste this. They do a variety of both hot and cold coffees. Our favourite includes the cappuccinos which come in sea salt and chilli flavours. They’ve recently started doing a pretty great cold brew too. Hungry? Pick up a chicken and basil quiche.
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Jugmug Thela
This cafe is modelled along the lines of a chai ki tapri. It essentially comprises a window where you place your order and super informal seating- think stools. Currently they’re doing beverages only, but they’re doing them well. We usually go for the 12 Secret Ingredient Masala Chai on a rainy day or the Viennese Cream Coffee when we need a wake up call. They’re going add some light bites to their menu soon.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Dark House
Done up in all-black, Dark House is like the goth version of the quintessential Delhi cafe. There’s a small seating section and the menu is a mish mash of fast food like burgers and sandwiches interspersed with the city favourite, Chinjabi. We aren’t hearing spectacular things about their food but it seems like a good enough pit-stop, especially for the metro commuters.
PS: There’s plenty of hidden designer boutiques around this area in case you want to go around exploring and scoring some unique garb.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Pho King
The pretty blue interiors and interesting variety of dimsums make the place totally Instagram-worthy. Apart from Asian, they offer continental, Mexican & Indian cuisines as well. While everything there is worth giving a try, their Pad Thai and Burrito Wrap are to die for! Wash it down with the Vietnamese Iced Coffee for some food coma.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
