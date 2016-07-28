Cafe Hopping In Saidulajab, En Route Garden Of Five Senses

Done up in all-black, Dark House is like the goth version of the quintessential Delhi cafe. There’s a small seating section and the menu is a mish mash of fast food like burgers and sandwiches interspersed with the city favourite, Chinjabi. We aren’t hearing spectacular things about their food but it seems like a good enough pit-stop, especially for the metro commuters.

PS: There’s plenty of hidden designer boutiques around this area in case you want to go around exploring and scoring some unique garb.