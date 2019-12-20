Want to travel with your girl gang {or go the Queen way} but worried about the many dangers that lurk in dark alleys or deflated tyres? Fret not. Call Jugni, a travel planning venture that specialises in all women’s trips across the world.
Jugni Plans All-Women’s Trips Like A Boss
Making Molehills Out Of Mountains
The two enterprising men behind this venture, Nitesh Chauhan and Rohit Khattar, have made it their life’s mission to reach out to every woman who’s itching to overwork her walking shoes, taking them to destinations they’ve lusted after for years.
So you can leave all the tiring groundwork like costs, papers and accommodation to them as they figure out how to seal your vacation plans without as much as a hiccup or security concern.
The Route To Happiness Lies Here
They’ve ventured far and wide arming women’s groups with maps, itineraries, guides and assistance to take on Sikkim, Kasol, Ladakh, Gangtok, Goa, Turkey, Uzbekistan and even some cities in Europe. This means that they cater to all types of women; from luxury seeking to adventure junkies.
Those with girl friends and those without are both equally welcome too.
