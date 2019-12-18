Spend Time With Your Foodie Gang At This Amazing Eatery!

img-gallery-featured
Lounges

Level Up

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2523, 3rd Floor, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Level Up lounge is a great place with pretty ambience and good service. The staff was really polite and helpful. There's a lot of variety in the food to choose from. We tried chicken tikka, chicken pizza, chicken biryani, butter chicken and Chicken Rara. Everything was so delicious. It was worth trying especially the butter chicken and Chicken Rara was much better than our expectation. Do visit this place with your gang and enjoy an amazing meal.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae, Kids, Family

Lounges

Level Up

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2523, 3rd Floor, Hudson Lane, GTB Nagar, New Delhi

image-map-default