Spend Time With Your Foodie Gang At This Amazing Eatery!

Level Up lounge is a great place with pretty ambience and good service. The staff was really polite and helpful. There's a lot of variety in the food to choose from. We tried chicken tikka, chicken pizza, chicken biryani, butter chicken and Chicken Rara. Everything was so delicious. It was worth trying especially the butter chicken and Chicken Rara was much better than our expectation. Do visit this place with your gang and enjoy an amazing meal.