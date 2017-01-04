Chateau is a new Mediterranean restaurant in Adchini, with an authentic ambience to match the food.
Head To Chateau To Appeal To The Mediterranean In You
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
Who Is It For?
If you love food from around the Adriatic and Mediterranean, especially Italian and Greek cuisine, and love to be surrounded in that ambience then you should definitely go here.
Ambience
What floored us the most was the decor and ambience. The place reminds you of a small cafe somewhere in the streets of Santorini. Be careful of the chairs though: They’re not exactly what we call comfortable. But as long as you enjoy the food, you’ll forget about them for sure.
Raviolutionary And Delicious
First things first, you should start with a Sangria. Also, go for their Tapas with sundried tomatoes as an appetiser.
The Raviolis should be next on your list because they’re simply delicious. They have a great variety of cheese platters on offer as well. Combine that with the wine and your taste buds will forever be grateful. We also tried their Brioche Platter, Prawn Paprika, Chicken Involtini and we were quite satisfied with it all.
So We're Saying
Chateau will take you to on a journey through the streets of Greece and Italy. If you’re looking for a nice dinner with your date or family, Chateau is perfect.
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: HAUZ KHAS
