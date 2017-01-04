Head To Chateau To Appeal To The Mediterranean In You

First things first, you should start with a Sangria. Also, go for their Tapas with sundried tomatoes as an appetiser.

The Raviolis should be next on your list because they’re simply delicious. They have a great variety of cheese platters on offer as well. Combine that with the wine and your taste buds will forever be grateful. We also tried their Brioche Platter, Prawn Paprika, Chicken Involtini and we were quite satisfied with it all.