Chawnsan Chef is a tiny {only in size; not in the number of customers you can always see waiting for their food} takeaway joint in Defence Colony perfect for those after-work dinner drives.
Chawnsan Chef In Defence Colony For The Perfect Post-Work Meal-Out
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery Available
- Available Online
- Nearest Metro Station: LAJPAT NAGAR
Shortcut
Must Try
Butter Chicken, Chicken Burra, Kebabs
What Made Your Experience Awesome?
We stumbled upon Chawnson during one of our after-work drives looking for a place to stuff our burping tummie; like usual. While there’s not anything revolutionary going on with the menu, they do the usual Mughlai fare unlike most others.
We decided to go safe with the butter chicken, chicken burra and dal makhani, though one bite into the butter chicken and we realized we’ve stumbled upon something special. It was creamy, flavourful and just the right amount of sweet and spicy for our tastebuds. The dal makhani and burra ware worth coming back for, as well.
While the area locals swear that this place has been there forever and everyone knows about it, it was our first time, and it surely didn’t disappoint.
Ambience
It’s pretty much a hole in the wall as far as ambience is concerned, though that didn’t stop us from having a satisfying, filling meal. If you don’t live nearby and don’t have the option of getting the food delivered from here, worry not; you can just park your car nearby and have it there.
Anything Else?
If you’re visiting during rush hours, getting the perfect parking spot right in front of the joint can be difficult, though a short walk to the car with kilos of tasty food in hand never hurt anyone.
Photos: Ronak Varma/LBB
