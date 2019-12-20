Chawnsan Chef In Defence Colony For The Perfect Post-Work Meal-Out

We stumbled upon Chawnson during one of our after-work drives looking for a place to stuff our burping tummie; like usual. While there’s not anything revolutionary going on with the menu, they do the usual Mughlai fare unlike most others.

We decided to go safe with the butter chicken, chicken burra and dal makhani, though one bite into the butter chicken and we realized we’ve stumbled upon something special. It was creamy, flavourful and just the right amount of sweet and spicy for our tastebuds. The dal makhani and burra ware worth coming back for, as well.

While the area locals swear that this place has been there forever and everyone knows about it, it was our first time, and it surely didn’t disappoint.