Denim, Crepe Or Silk: Score Affordable Fabrics At These Cloth Markets In Delhi

Chandni Chowk has always been our favourite market when it comes to affordable shopping. From chanderi, net, silk, and printed cotton fabrics to cloth materials for menswear, Katra Neel market in Chandni Chowk stocks up on everything. You’ll be surprised by the vast variety of fabrics available here for upholsteries and curtains.

Kinari Bazaar is another market in Chandni Chowk that sells lace materials, georgette, gotta patti work and also heavy zardosi fabrics for a bargain price.

Timings: 10am – 9pm, closed on Sundays