Check Out This Hill Side Themed Cafe In Galleria Market!

Cafes

Sakley's The Mountain Cafe

DLF Phase - 4, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

DLF Galleria, 1st Floor, SF-93, DLF Phase 4, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

Galleria Market in Gurgaon is a pretty old place and has a variety of small outlets where one can eat. I found this cosy little cafe known as Sakley's. It has wooden decor and dull lighting, which gives a feel of sitting in a cafe at a hill station. It is a perfect place for a casual catch up with your friends and bae. The food here is delicious! I ordered the Rocky Mountain Chicken burger and pizza. The burger was so juicy and I was full eating this dish. The food is definitely worth the money you spend. It also offers a variety of Sandwiches, Pasta, Sizzlers and some cool shakes. Do give this place a try if you are looking for a good meal!

What Could Be Better?

The place is a little small so would not recommend it for huge groups.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae.

