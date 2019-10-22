Check Out This Hill Side Themed Cafe In Galleria Market!

Galleria Market in Gurgaon is a pretty old place and has a variety of small outlets where one can eat. I found this cosy little cafe known as Sakley's. It has wooden decor and dull lighting, which gives a feel of sitting in a cafe at a hill station. It is a perfect place for a casual catch up with your friends and bae. The food here is delicious! I ordered the Rocky Mountain Chicken burger and pizza. The burger was so juicy and I was full eating this dish. The food is definitely worth the money you spend. It also offers a variety of Sandwiches, Pasta, Sizzlers and some cool shakes. Do give this place a try if you are looking for a good meal!