Cheese & Chocolate: Where to Indulge in a Dish of Fondue

With Prohibition-era style cocktails, wooden accents and a constant flurry of artists entertaining you at every given point of time, the Piano Man Jazz Club is ideal for a quick bite with your cocktail.

We’re especially fondue of their dipping options- sausages, steamed broccoli {for when you don’t want to go overboard}, sautéed mushrooms and baby potatoes. You’ll have to pick one {although we’d want all} and also pick a flavour of cubed bread; they have Basil & Garlic, Red Chili & Thyme and Sweet Onion Mustard.