We’ve rounded up a few places known for their fondue dishes. You’ll probably hate yourself the next day, seeing as it’s indulging at its finest. Consider yourself warned.
Cheese & Chocolate: Where to Indulge in a Dish of Fondue
CHOCOLATE
CHEESE
Cafe Delhi Heights
While most of us head to Cafe Delhi Heights for their Juicy Lucy, for days when you want to amp up the cheesiness of your meal, ask for the cheese fondue. Melted cheddar cheese, served with bell peppers, chicken {if you opt for it}, broccoli and breadcrumbs? Bring it on, we say.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
The Piano Man Jazz Club
With Prohibition-era style cocktails, wooden accents and a constant flurry of artists entertaining you at every given point of time, the Piano Man Jazz Club is ideal for a quick bite with your cocktail.
We’re especially fondue of their dipping options- sausages, steamed broccoli {for when you don’t want to go overboard}, sautéed mushrooms and baby potatoes. You’ll have to pick one {although we’d want all} and also pick a flavour of cubed bread; they have Basil & Garlic, Red Chili & Thyme and Sweet Onion Mustard.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
CHOCOLATE & CHEESE
The Blue Door Cafe
Primarily known for their breakfast food, The Blue Door Cafe has a classic chocolate fondue that we hear great things about. It’ll come with fruit, candy, marshmallows and sweet bread, so you have an assortment of flavours to look forward to.
What we’re really digging though, is their cheese fondue variants: The Blue Door Cafe Classic, Spicy Chicken & Cheese and the Bacon & Cheddar fondues. They all come with vegetables and croutons, and sound more delicious than the first. This is indulgence at its best.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
The Chocolate Room
The name says it all. This Australian chain offers up a range of chocolatey goodness, fondue being one. You can choose from dark, white or milky chocolate accompanied by marshmallows, chocolate cake pieces, and fruit {you could also switch them up- just ask}.
Straying from the name, they also serve up salty goods, so if you need a break from the sweets, go for their cheese fondue.
Where: Find the nearest outlet to you here here.
Price: INR 349 {chocolate fondue}; INR 399 {cheese fondue}
Timings: 10am – 11pm
Find them on Facebook here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Comments (0)