The Irish House Is Paradise For All The Cheese Lovers

The Irish House served us the best Sourdough Fondue Bowl. I never imagined that cheese fondue is a thing and that too soo good. It was cheesy yet light!! . The sourdough fondue bowl is having a big bread bowl which has 5 types of cheese melted in it and they actually don't feel like too heavy!! Light and tasty! The dipping ingredients given are small chicken sausages, broccoli, sweet potato, spicy chicken. . And I never imagined that sweet potato out of all these would be so yummy when dipped in cheese fondue. And sausages were chewy and juicy and when dipped. Yes, they were really good. And yes the cheese fondue was having a little bit of pepper in it. So, when after all of the sides were finished and we were scrapping out the cheese from bread we tasted the pepper in it too and it was damn refreshing and tangy good! ♥️ .