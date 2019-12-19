Chili's For Large Portions, Tex-Mex Fare and a Dose of Nostalgia

We’re big fans of most of their menu – it’s comfort food that’s fresh, full of flavour, and always leaves us loosening the top button of our trousers {well-sized portions, indeed}. The dishes that stand out are the Chipotle Rice Bowl and the Quesadilla Explosion Salad. Both come in cottage cheese and grilled chicken variants {we’d go for the latter all the way} and are accompanied by a range of accompaniments {sour cream and a kick of Chipotle sauce for the former; citrus-balsamic dressing, smoky ranch drizzle for the latter}.

We also recommend the Chicken Club tacos {with their signature Fajita-grilled chicken and bacon bits} and the Veggie Tacos {mushroom and veggies, or paneer}. They come in sets of two, although we always add a third, because two are never enough.