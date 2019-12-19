Epicuria mall is one of the most buzzing metro stations in Delhi. The basement is full of happening places and Big Wong XL is one of them. The interior is beautifully done with some artistic paintings, planters and wine bottles on the wall. Service is quick even when the restaurant is crowded on weekends. The food is one of the best and authentic Asian cuisine I have had. We loved their Chicken Teriyaki and chilli garlic noodles. Other dishes worth trying are the tempura roll and dim sum. Note - Do check in on social media to get a complimentary dessert 😉
Chinese Food On Your Mind? Head Over To Big Wong Xl
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NEHRU PLACE
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The portion size is less as compared to the pricing.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
