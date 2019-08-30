Civil House in Khan market has got a very rustic and amorous feel. White walls and vintage interiors make it soothing and alluring. The menu is not elaborated which is why making your choice is not that gruelling. Food: In small plates we ordered Roasted pulled really good lamb gyro. The flavours were effortless. Togarashi spiced shrimps on the rocks were delectable. They are served on small black pebbles. It just had clean flavours. In the mains we chose steamed fish with Asian greens bibimbap bowl which was little disappointing as in term of Asian greens it was just served with bell peppers and it was not an actual bowl of bibimbap. It looked more like steamed fish with rice. A nice place to chill and hangout.
When In Khan Market, Stop By This Place For Some Killer Dishes!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: KHAN MARKET
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Bibimbap needs to work on or should not go on the menu. Asian greens says vegetables no let just bell peppers.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae, Family
