We all love our gastropubs, cafes and bars, but when it comes to some comfort food, the taste of {nostalgic} meals from our family clubs, at throwaway prices, does the trick best. Whether you’re a member of one of these clubs, or have tagged along as a guest, we present to you LBB’s round-up of the top club meals in the city.
Top Ten Club Meals in the City
Delhi Golf Club
Maybe you’ve played the greens here. Maybe you’ve tagged along with your father while he practiced his swing. But the restaurant was the reason you ever left your couch. While we love everything they have to offer, the Olive Stuffed Chicken, grilled to perfection, features high on our list. For an evening snack, the crispy Corn Balls are our fave. Also, anyone who’s ever done a Sunday lunch in the lawns knows a good Chole Bhature and Fish and Chips.
DSOI
This is one place we’ve all celebrated New Year at least once, courtesy the beautifully priced booze and the lovely crowd. If you do decide to head here for a meal, keep in mind that their Chinese preparations are unparalleled. We suggest the Fish in Oyster Sauce.
Holiday Club
This modest club in the Panchsheel Enclave neighbourhood has some of the friendliest staff we have ever come across. Sit in the garden or the air-conditioned family restaurant, and order the Kadhai Chicken for a delicious experience. If you’re not up for something so heavy, the crunchy Sesame Toast is great.
India International Centre
The prim and proper restaurant here serves quite a variety of cuisines including Chinese, Indian and Continental. We’d say order one of everything, but if we had to choose, the amazingly-spiced tandoori pomfret would be our pick. For dessert, it’s fig and honey ice-cream all the way.
The Gymkhana Club
One of the first places that made drinking on a weekday a norm {Youngster Thursdays!}, the Gymkhana also serves fabulous bar snacks. If you’re craving something spicy, their Kakori Kebab and Mutton Seekh are sure to satisfy your cravings. Else, opt for the well-done Fish Fingers or the Crispy Honey Chicken. Also Chicken Sizzlers – classic.
Vasant Vihar Club
While we always wondered what went on behind the Rummy Room doors {as children}, the alternative distracted us pretty quickly. A long, refreshing swim followed by a large helping of Fish and Chips. You know how hungry swimming makes you. If you don’t dig seafood, they also do a fairly well-done Chicken Tikka.
The Panchsheel Club
Smaller and less popular than its counterparts, The Panchsheel Club has steadily risen in the ranks, with a marble, fair light and lawn bar make-over. That said, the food has stayed the same, and top hits still go to French Fries with MDH Chaat Masala, Chilli Chicken, and the Honey Chilli Potatoes. Also, Malai Tikkas.
Roshanara Club
Smack in the middle of North Delhi, Roshanara Club is one of the oldest clubs in our city. Picturesque green lawns, halls with arched entrances – this institution spells royalty. Take in the splendour of their outdoors, or stare up in awe at the beautiful paintings on their ceilings, while you munch on their famous Cheese Balls; for a more traditional snack, try the delicious shammi kebabs.
Army Golf Club
Those who golf know it’s a sport of skill and precision, and is ultimately incredibly relaxing. Those who golf, can, and those who can’t – well, they can still enjoy the serenity of the club and of course, their killer combination of Chicken Tikka and beer. Both parties can enjoy their ‘clubs’ at the best prices. What more do you want?
Faridabad Gymkhana Club
They say that one of the pillars in their community is fellowship, and what better way to foster that than through sharing a plate {or 5} of food? Perhaps that would be a stretch; we’re talking strictly starters here – their Chilly Chicken and French Fries. We see plenty of merriment in your future.
