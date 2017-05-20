These 15 Co-Working Spaces Have Your Wi-Fi & Snacking Needs All Sorted

Not everybody is lucky enough to work out of a villa in GK1, but if you’re flying solo, this could be the ideal station from which to operate. The informal houses provide not only a workspace for ad hoc short-term or long-term use, but also a community of independent members who probably fled the traditional office scene for reasons similar to yours.

You might find them staying in one of the guest rooms or using the daytime facilities. There is a shared workspace with desks, private rooms for teams to work together, and separate lounges; a formal one for meetings and an informal one for breakout sessions. Other than business centre staples, there is also a cook on-site to prepare meals if you choose to join the lunch plan, and two fixed rounds of chai during the day.

Price: INR 6,500 per month.